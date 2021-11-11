Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

