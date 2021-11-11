Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

