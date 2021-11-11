ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,697. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 1,831.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

