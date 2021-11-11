Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ADMS remained flat at $$8.16 on Thursday. 24,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,752. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.