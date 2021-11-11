Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADMS remained flat at $$8.16 on Thursday. 24,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,752. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

