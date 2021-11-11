Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADUS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

