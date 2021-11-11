Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adicet Bio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 3,037.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.