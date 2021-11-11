adidas AG Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.20. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.