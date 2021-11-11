ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 97,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ADT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

