Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

