Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.81 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS.

AEIS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 8,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

