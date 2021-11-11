Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.88. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.