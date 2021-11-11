Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 17,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

