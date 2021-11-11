Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 17,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
