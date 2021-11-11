Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

