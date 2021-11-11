Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 1,695 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

