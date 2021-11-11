Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

