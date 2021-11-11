Advisor Resource Council Invests $297,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASG opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

