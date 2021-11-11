Advisor Resource Council Invests $426,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.64 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

