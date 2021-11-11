Advisor Resource Council Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.