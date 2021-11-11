Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 832 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $524.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $374.72 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

