AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.48. 727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.