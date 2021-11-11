Aeron Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,808.64 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $8,808.64 and $81,637.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

