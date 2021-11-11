Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

