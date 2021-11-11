Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $21.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,872. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

