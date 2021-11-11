Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,076. Aflac has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.