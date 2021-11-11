AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of MITT opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 161,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

