AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $14.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 392,302 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

