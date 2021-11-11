Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Agenus stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,282. The company has a market cap of $997.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agenus stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

