Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.28 ($3.86).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.49 ($5.28) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.23.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

