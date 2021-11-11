Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $314.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $315.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

