Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $316.34

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $316.34 and last traded at $315.39, with a volume of 24554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.27.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

