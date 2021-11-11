Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $1,861,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABNB opened at $192.22 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Airbnb by 140.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Airbnb by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

