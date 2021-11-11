Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

