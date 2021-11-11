Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of AIRG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 894.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

