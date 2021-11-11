Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,999. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

