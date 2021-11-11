Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

