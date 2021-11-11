Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 987,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

