Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%.
NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 987,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
