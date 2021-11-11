Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 215. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alfa Financial Software traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 41979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £655.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

