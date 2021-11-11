Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.77. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 344.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.