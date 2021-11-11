Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.77. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
