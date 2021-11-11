Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.77. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.