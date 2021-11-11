Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 693,993 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 178,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

