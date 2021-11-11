Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.99). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $729.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

