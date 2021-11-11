Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

