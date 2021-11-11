All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $1.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

