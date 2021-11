Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM)

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.