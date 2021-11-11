Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.83 ($268.04).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €197.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.