AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34. AlloVir has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,823 shares of company stock worth $1,881,311. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AlloVir by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AlloVir by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

