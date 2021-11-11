Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,203. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Almaden Minerals worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

