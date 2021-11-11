Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

