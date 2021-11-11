Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,960.75. 18,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,842.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

