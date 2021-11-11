Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler Sells 7,951 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GOOG stock opened at $2,932.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,842.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.